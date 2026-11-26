President Bola Tinubu has approved three-bedroom flats in Abuja for the immediate families of the 25 people who died in a Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash in Igbokoda, Ondo State.



According to Daily Trust, Tinubu announced the allocation on Thursday, November 26, during a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony at the military cemetery in Abuja. The aircraft, identified as a Nigerian Air Force ATR 42, crashed in a marshy area on 5 October 2026, claiming the lives of military personnel and civilians.



Tinubu said the homes, located within the Renewed Hope Housing Project, would recognise the service and sacrifices of those who died. He confirmed that the allocation would cover the immediate families of civilians aboard the aircraft as well as military personnel.



“As a tangible expression of the nation’s gratitude, I approve the allocation of three-bedroom flats in the Renewed Hope Housing Project in Abuja to the family of each of the military personnel who lost their lives in this accident,” he said. “No home can ever replace the one you have lost, but they gave their lives for Nigeria, and Nigeria will give their family a home.”



The president also announced financial support of N100 million each for the families of the 19 military personnel who died. “In addition to the flats, these officers would receive from this government N100m each,” he said. Tinubu assured the bereaved that government support would continue beyond the memorial ceremony. “Long after the wreaths have faded, our commitment to these families must remain evergreen,” he said.



He also promised a thorough investigation into the crash, saying the findings would guide improvements in both military and civilian aviation safety. “I assure the grieving nation that this accident will be thoroughly investigated. We will seek answers. We will learn the lessons. We will strengthen our military and civilian aviation safety standards,” he said.



“Our operational procedures and our institutional accountability will be strengthened. We owe them the truth, and we will honour that debt.” Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving military welfare, safety and operational capacity through modern equipment, training and institutional reforms.



“A nation that asks its sons and daughters to fly into danger must give them the best wings it can build,” he added. He urged the families to remember their loved ones for their service and contributions, assuring them that the nation would continue to honour their memory.