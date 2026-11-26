A judge has postponed Rod Wave’s trial on a misdemeanour battery charge after the rapper requested additional time to complete his nationwide tour, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The trial had been scheduled for 26 October 2026 but will now begin on 14 December.



In his application, the rapper said his 33-show tour across 25 cities employed more than 100 people and had sold approximately 500,000 tickets. He put the production cost at $3 million.

The battery charge concerns an incident in 2020 in which he allegedly scratched the knees of Pierre Lamartiniere. Rod Wave was arrested in 2021 and released on bond, with an order prohibiting contact with the complainant.



According to the documents, a diversion programme required him to complete anger management and produce an anti-violence video for Atlanta Public Schools. However, a further arrest in 2025 prompted prosecutors to seek the revocation of what the report described as his probation.



TMZ reported that the rapper also faces two separate criminal cases arising from arrests in 2025. He was arrested in May over allegations of aggravated assault involving a firearm and again in November on drug and gun charges. Rod Wave denies all allegations of wrongdoing.