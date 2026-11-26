Fashion entrepreneur Prudent Gabriel, who organized the graduation ceremony where her colleague, Veekee James Atere, revoked a N4 million scholarship awarded to graduand Muniat Osho over an alleged lack of gratitude, has publicly defended Veekee’s decision.
In a video shared on social media, Prudent claimed that Muniat displayed a nonchalant attitude the moment she was announced as the recipient of the grant, adding that her body language suggested she was uninterested in the award.
She further alleged that while Veekee was reprimanding Muniat over her demeanor, the graduand muttered disrespectful remarks, prompting Prudent to caution her immediately.
Prudent stated that she fully supported Veekee’s handling of the incident, insisting that Muniat’s behavior was inappropriate and noting that she might have reacted even more strongly if she had been in Veekee’s shoes.
She said;
‘’This lady you guys are drägging my sister for did not come like she was coming to claim a scholarship.
She strolled in as if she was strolling to the restroom. Everybody told her to walk fast. She was just cat-walking. She was catwalking and very nonchalant. I had to tell her, “can you come?” And she ignored me.
She looked at me as if I was nothing. Then the other lady ran to the stage screaming and crying that it was actually her number. That we called her in her absence and she is sorry. And the other one was still strolling, and when she eventually came, she stood to snap, not even a “thank you.” And you people are saying we like drama? Who told you we like drama? And who told you we are looking for your expression?” she said
Watch the video she shared below
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Oh please!!!!!
Why do these useless people defend nonsense, you gave conditions for an award and after someone won it you are claiming that she did not show enough emotion or drama for to give her the award she won, I hope you and VJ are ok because you are not straight. Do you know what may have been going on in the young girl’s mind, you people are to judgmental and dramatic about everything, if she was pretending to do drama that day you would not be talking nonsense right now, please go and rest, what is wrong is wrong, if VJ or her sister was not the sponsor would she have withdrawn it? Obviously, the answer is no, be careful what you do with power when you have it.
Prudent and veekee James, please stop worrying yourselves over one cursed, lowlife stray dog who wanted to claim that she's Queen of England with all the resources of Britain at her grasp. Never listen to her plea, her type will ask you tomorrow whether you want to ride on her because of your peanut 4million
The lady's attitude reminds me of my daughter's attitude- walks as if the whole world is waiting for her,whereas a reflection of bad manners.
Now this is why women are very terrible people when they have power.... if i be that girl....I would not even beg for my right... I will sue u vekee....if its a competition and I right may won... its not ur business if I celebrate or not ... u will give me whats due as agreed .... Nigerians and intimidation and felling like a god attitude...especially these gutter girls that just started touching money ... this is exactly how our politicians behave
Wetin you put for head biko?
Veekee James is a local champion. She messed up big time. Poverty upbringing mentality
You are mad for such a Statement. She won and that's on period. No wonder government deh treat us anyhow. Until we leak their assess. Thunder Fite you there for trying to depend veekee. Eyin werey
The moment a Nigerian girl starts getting attention from one or two men she becomes arrogant.
Group of illiterate yeyebrities. oponu veeky & friend. As you disgrace that girl, so God will do unto you too
Are these people mad? She should run? E ti ya were
Gratitude is very important; but if GOD Should count how many times you have been ungrateful for things you consider normal and didn’t show appreciation, would you have anything today? You have given the scholarship, no need to withdraw it. It is pride on your own part that will make you feel she didn’t worship you enough after giving her the scholarship. You might avoid her after then, but no need to withdraw the scholarship.
Thank God say Una no be God, Una for don seize the air way some people they breath. Na wa oh for ordinary human beings oh.