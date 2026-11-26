Fashion entrepreneur Prudent Gabriel, who organized the graduation ceremony where her colleague, Veekee James Atere, revoked a N4 million scholarship awarded to graduand Muniat Osho over an alleged lack of gratitude, has publicly defended Veekee’s decision.

In a video shared on social media, Prudent claimed that Muniat displayed a nonchalant attitude the moment she was announced as the recipient of the grant, adding that her body language suggested she was uninterested in the award.

She further alleged that while Veekee was reprimanding Muniat over her demeanor, the graduand muttered disrespectful remarks, prompting Prudent to caution her immediately.

Prudent stated that she fully supported Veekee’s handling of the incident, insisting that Muniat’s behavior was inappropriate and noting that she might have reacted even more strongly if she had been in Veekee’s shoes.

She said;

‘’This lady you guys are drägging my sister for did not come like she was coming to claim a scholarship. She strolled in as if she was strolling to the restroom. Everybody told her to walk fast. She was just cat-walking. She was catwalking and very nonchalant. I had to tell her, “can you come?” And she ignored me. She looked at me as if I was nothing. Then the other lady ran to the stage screaming and crying that it was actually her number. That we called her in her absence and she is sorry. And the other one was still strolling, and when she eventually came, she stood to snap, not even a “thank you.” And you people are saying we like drama? Who told you we like drama? And who told you we are looking for your expression?” she said

Watch the video she shared below