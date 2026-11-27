A British businessman accused of flying a helicopter while more than five times over the aviation alcohol limit will stand trial after denying the charge. Paul Kensington, 50, is accused of performing an aviation function while impaired by alcohol in Stafford on 22 June 2024, The Sun reported.



The court heard that a blood test allegedly recorded 103 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, compared with the aviation limit of 20 milligrams. Kensington pleaded not guilty last September. His defence maintains that he consumed alcohol only after he had finished flying and therefore committed no offence.



Prosecutors told Cannock Magistrates’ Court that officers attended following a 999 call about an “incident”. His trial was due to begin on Thursday, November 26, but was adjourned because witnesses were unavailable and new evidence had been produced shortly before the hearing.



Magistrates rescheduled the trial for 8 February and granted Kensington unconditional bail. Kensington, who attended court wearing a three-piece suit, runs Heli Adventures UK and shares footage of his flights on social media.



He commonly flies a Robinson R44 helicopter, which can reach speeds of approximately 150mph. His TikTok account, with more than 350 followers, features journeys around the Midlands, including landings at pubs and country estates where he says he plans to have lunch or dinner.



Company records also show that he runs a recruitment business and a leisure company. The report noted that the aviation blood-alcohol limit is one-quarter of the 80-milligram drink-driving limit applicable in England.