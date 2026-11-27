

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, November 26, 2026, called for an immediate investigation into a routine upward revision of U.S. economic growth figures, alleging without evidence that federal statisticians deliberately understated third-quarter performance ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.



Trump’s outburst came a day after the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revised annualized third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth upward to 4.3 percent from its October 29 advance estimate of 3.4 percent, a standard statistical recalculation conducted as more complete economic data becomes available.

Writing on his Truth Social platform while federal offices were largely closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, the 80-year-old president branded the initial pre-election release "FAKE" and demanded accountability.

"Why wasn’t the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation," Trump posted. "This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error."

In a subsequent Thanksgiving message on the platform, Trump bundled the statistical revision into broader grievances against political rivals and critics of his White House renovations, insisting the discrepancy warranted urgent inquiry.

"I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late," Trump wrote, calling it a “RECORD SETTING ERROR, and one so grave that it should be immediately investigated.”



Trump’s accusations of intentional manipulation follow a string of unsubstantiated claims questioning the legitimacy of the November 3 midterms, in which Democrats captured control of Congress as voters registered frustration over inflationary pressures linked to his tariff policies and economic disruptions from the conflict with Iran.



Last year, Trump similarly dismissed a senior Department of Labor official without evidence following a weak employment report, prompting widespread concern among economists over political pressure on independent federal data agencies.

In its Wednesday release, the BEA attributed the 0.9 percentage-point upward adjustment primarily to stronger-than-initially-measured business investment particularly in intellectual property and software alongside higher consumer spending and government outlays, which were partly offset by weaker exports.



While Trump seized on the headline growth figure, his posts omitted a separate Wednesday release from the same agency showing that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, a key inflation gauge, accelerated to an annual pace of 3.8 percent in October.