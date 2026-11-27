A Nigerian woman, Nana Hauwau Musa has stated that she prefers a healthy polygamous marriage, asserting her right to make that choice.
She argued that a polygamous man is more responsible and faithful than a monogamous one who keeps multiple side chicks.
According to her, polygamy has only been demonised because of the way society approaches it.
“I have seen many so-called responsible men who have one wife in the open and adore them in the open but keep many side chicks hidden. When the man finally gets tested, only the wife suffers the blow. You see, we have equated polygamy with everything evil because of how society approaches it,” she wrote.
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God bless you
You are right my sister