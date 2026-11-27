A Georgia husband has allegedly gunned down his wife after the couple argued about Christmas presents for her four children

Gene McCall Allen, 33, was charged with murder last week after cops found his wife, Bonnie Lashea Allen, 32, fatally shot inside their Rossville, Georgia, home just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 14, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said.

The husband, who was found trying to perform CPR on her body when officers arrived, initially told cops that a gun had gone off from inside a nearby closet and struck his wife in the head, according to a police incident report obtained by People.



But he allegedly confessed that the two had gotten into a heated argument earlier in the day over the mother-of-four’s concerns about her kids’ Christmas presents – specifically, the quality of the items and the cost to ship them, per the report.

The husband also allegedly told cops he had drunk four beers that day.

He was arrested for the harrowing murder on Friday, November 20, and booked into the Walker County Jail, where he remained without bond as of Wednesday.

Bonnie Lashea Allen was remembered as a “devoted mother and loving family member whose greatest joy was spending time with those she loved,” as well as a woman “who never missed an opportunity to support her children,” her heart-wrenching obituary reads.

Devastated family members created a GoFundMe to help her four children with everyday needs while grieving the shocking loss of their mother.

“No family should ever have to experience this kind of heartbreak, especially these little ones who have so much life ahead of them,” the bio of the fundraiser reads.