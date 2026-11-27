Two suspects have been arrested in separate night operations by Operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics, SWAT, Unit of the Ogun State Police Command.



The operations led to the recovery of a locally made shotgun, a live cartridge and other items.





The police said the operations were carried out on Wednesday, November 25, and Thursday, November 26.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, on Friday, November 27, the first operation was conducted at about 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday following credible intelligence.

Babaseyi said the operation led to the arrest of Mutiu Isa of Ajilete, Ogun State.

A search of his residence reportedly led to the recovery of an axe, a toy pistol, charms and hand gloves.

The second operation, conducted at about 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, led to the arrest of Adeyemi Adebola of Oke Erefon, via Oke Agbo, Ijebu-Igbo, at Under Bridge, Ijebu-Igbo.

The police said Adebola was arrested following intelligence that he was allegedly in possession of a locally made firearm.

A search conducted on him led to the recovery of a locally made cut-to-size shotgun and a live cartridge.

The PPRO said both suspects were in custody, while investigations were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the recoveries and determine whether other persons were connected to the cases.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Olubode Ojajuni, as commending the SWAT personnel, led by the Officer-in-Charge, SP Eneye Obeh, for their vigilance.