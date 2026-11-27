The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rebuked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over his public request to take charge of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign in the state.



In a statement issued by its State Publicity Secretary, Onwuasoanya Jones, the chapter dismissed the FCT minister as an "errand boy," cautioning him against meddling in Imo State’s internal party structures or attempting to impose his brand of political godfatherism on the electorate.



The sharp pushback followed comments Wike made on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, during a Rainbow Coalition town hall engagement in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.



Addressing supporters and the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdul'aziz Yari, Wike claimed he had already wrapped up grassroots mobilisation in Rivers and the FCT, and asked to be handed Imo and Kwara States due to purported party challenges in both jurisdictions.

"I was assigned to coordinate Rivers and the FCT. Frankly speaking, I am done with these states. All adequate political machinery has been set in motion to deliver Rivers State and the FCT for the president," Wike had stated.



Rejecting the premise that the ruling party is fractured in Imo, Jones maintained that local campaign operations for Tinubu and APC candidates are progressing seamlessly ahead of the early 2027 polls.



"Let us make it clear from the onset that there is no problem in Imo State APC and our campaigns for the Party and Mr President have been going on smoothly and the promise of victory is assured. Imo State is not for sale," the statement read.

The Imo APC accused Wike of attempting to project President Tinubu as politically vulnerable and reliant on external figures outside the party to win re-election.

“We understand that his intention is to cast the president as unpopular and reliant on a PDP mercenary and errand boy to win his elections,” he said.







It also faulted the minister for declaring Rivers and the FCT locked down more than 50 days ahead of the presidential ballot, characterizing the boast as a disregard for democratic norms and voters' agency.



Furthermore, the state chapter alleged that Wike had dispatched agents and financial inducements into Imo to sow discord within its ranks, warning that "every mercenary outlives their usefulness".

“We have made it clear to his numerous emissaries and agents who he had deployed to Imo state with bags of lurid lucre in an attempt to sow confusion within the ranks of our party, that Imo state is not for sale!” Jones said.



