Three prominent opposition heavyweights, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde are scheduled to convene in Abuja on Monday, November 30, 2026, to formalize a political cooperation pact aimed at presenting a unified challenge against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.



Announced in a Thursday communique by Salihu Mohammed Lukman, a leading convener of the Coalition for Democracy, the gathering marks the Second Summit of Nigeria’s Opposition Political Parties.



According to Lukman, the forum is designed to transition opposition stakeholders from exploratory negotiations into binding institutional commitments, with participating parties agreeing to suspend nationwide campaign activities on Monday to ensure full attendance.

Atiku (African Democratic Congress, ADC), Obi (Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC), and Makinde (Allied Peoples Movement, APM) are expected to lead their respective political blocs to the summit alongside other coalition partners, including the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

During the session, delegates will review and adopt three foundational policy instruments drafted by joint technical working groups following the coalition’s inaugural summit at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on August 31, 2026: the National Covenant for Democratic Renewal, the Framework for Opposition Unity, and the National Reform Programme.



"What began as a shared recognition of the challenges confronting our democracy will become a collective commitment to addressing them," the coalition stated.



The planned signing follows Makinde’s recent disclosure that active discussions are underway among himself, Atiku, and Obi to forge an electoral arrangement capable of unseating Tinubu, though the Oyo governor clarified that the alliance will function as a strategic pact rather than a formal party merger.



Meanwhile, the Wadata Plaza national leadership of the PDP, aligned with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, has distanced itself from the Monday summit, insisting it is not party to the Lukman-led coalition.