Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has suggested that anxiety, low self-esteem and unrealistic expectations help explain why more young adults are reporting no experience of physical intimacy.



Her comments follow findings from the National Survey of S3xual Attitudes and Lifestyles, which surveyed 19,000 men and women. According to Metro, around one-third of people aged 16 to 24 reported never having had an intimate encounter, compared with fewer than one in five in 1990.



The report also said 28 per cent of young adult men remained inexperienced, approximately 10 percentage points higher than three decades earlier. While experts have suggested that ghosting culture and fears about forming connections could contribute to the trend, Blue believes confidence is another important factor.



Speaking to Metro, she said inexperienced adult men she meets often appear extremely nervous or feel pressure to imitate adult performers. She said some described previous awkward experiences, while others struggled to approach intimacy because they feared being judged.



Blue, whose promotion of encounters with 18-year-old men has attracted controversy, said some adults approached her because they wanted an experience without the emotional expectations or prolonged conversations associated with dating.



She argued that discussions about body confidence should also recognise men’s insecurities. According to Blue, some men felt so uncomfortable about their bodies that they were reluctant to undress or be seen unclad.



Despite working in the adult content industry herself, she said material online could damage confidence by creating unrealistic expectations about appearance and performance. “The average man doesn’t look like a male adult performer,” she told Metro.



“Men shouldn’t feel that they have to live up to what they see on screen.” Blue acknowledged that not everyone who approached her was motivated by insecurity, saying some wanted to fulfil a fantasy.



She also said being someone’s first intimate partner carried significance because the experience could remain with them.



“I feel honoured to be someone’s first because it’s an experience they’re never going to forget,” she said. Blue stressed that expectations shaped by online content did not necessarily reflect what someone would enjoy in real life.



She said she discussed preferences with inexperienced partners as she would with anyone else, emphasising that watching adult content and experiencing intimacy were different. Her comments were more measured than previous remarks in which she criticised women for not being intimate with their husbands and suggested their partners might seek encounters elsewhere.



In the Metro interview, she instead emphasised communication, understanding individual preferences and recognising what a partner enjoys. Blue said she hoped inexperienced adults would leave their encounters feeling less judged, less self-conscious and more confident.