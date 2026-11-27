A woman has gone on Facebook to call out her husband's side chic, while also revealing that her husband has sent her away from the mansion they built together since the alleged affair began.





The wife, who posts via the account The Wisdom Family Diaries, shared a photo of the alleged side chic named Ogochukwu Anosike travelling abroad.

In the caption, she wrote: "This is the side chick that wants to destroy my marriage, Ogochukwu Anosike stay away from my husband.

"He sponsored your trip to China, Allow him take care of his kids, allow him to recognize me as his wife, Ogo leave my husband alone.

"Nigerian's I need your help ooo

"Please stay tuned, I'm coming with more information."



She added: "My marriage is dieing because of this lady."





The wife went on to claim that her husband built a mansion while they were together, then later removed her from the mansion and rented another house for her and her kids to stay there, while he lives in the mansion and permits them to visit him occasionally.



She shared a photo of the mansion and included a video of herself cooking in the modern kitchen before they were allegedly removed from the house.



In one post, she wrote: "Imagine building house with your husband, him carry you go rant another house for you and the kids to stay there, you are only permitted to visit him until he decides when you can move in. marriage otilo oooo."





She also shared screenshots of comments made by the alleged side chic on her post, questioning her child's paternity.



"Ur child is cursed. Who is the father?" An account with the name Ogochukwu Anosike commented on a post of the child.





Reacting, the wife shared a screenshot of the comment and wrote: "Side chick questioning my child paternitym if e sure for you, tell him to get you pregnant na, that's if you are fertile."





The wife added in another post: "I'm ready for a pãtêrnity test. Ogo since you are so eager to know if my husband is the real father of my child, please come let's go for a patern!ty test."





A number of people took to the comment section to slam Ogochukwu, while others told the wife to focus on criticising her husband for his infidelity.





Meanwhile, Ogochukwu has not been deterred by the call out and she has been posting content from her trip to China.



When friends told her to ignore the people dragging her, she responded: "which drag???ppl wey never bath???"

