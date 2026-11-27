Five Argentinian female footballers have lodged a fresh complaint with FIFA against former River Plate and Argentina women’s youth national team coach Diego Guacci, intensifying scrutiny of world football’s governing body over its earlier decision not to sanction him.



Among the new complainants is Florencia Mercau, who recounted to CNN that shortly after joining River Plate at age 20 in 2014, Guacci sent her a text asking for explicit images.



"Not even a day had gone by and he sent me a text, addressing me as ‘Flor’ and saying, ‘Could you send me some nude photos,’" Mercau recalled.



Mercau alleged that after she rejected him, Guacci grabbed her from behind during training and threatened to kill her and her family if she did not erase their messages. She said the ordeal derailed her career and led to a suicide attempt she survived. Along with four other players, she has now petitioned FIFA over allegations of sexual harassment, threats, and psychological abuse.



The filing revives a dispute from 2020 and 2021, when five other women represented by global players’ union FIFPRO accused Guacci of similar misconduct. Although FIFA’s investigatory chamber found ethics breaches, its three-man adjudicatory panel declined to impose sanctions for lack of corroboration, stating that the evidence was "insufficient to corroborate, to its comfortable satisfaction, the Players’ account of the events," while clarifying that the ruling did not mean the events did not occur.

Original complainant Gabriela Garton called that outcome "an absolute blow," recalling that Guacci had threatened players in the locker room after a defeat to rivals Boca Juniors.



"If five players’ testimony is not enough, what do you need?" Garton asked.

"After the game, he said something along the lines of like, ‘if you girls play like that again, I’m going to put you all in the showers and… fk you in the ass,’" Garton recalled.



FIFPRO legal counsel Alexandra Gómez Bruinewoud likewise criticized the earlier probe as "extremely slow and sloppy."



Guacci, whose contract with the Argentine Football Association was not renewed and who recently volunteered with Italian youth side FC Fossacesia, has consistently denied wrongdoing. Treating the FIFA ruling as an exoneration, he and his wife, Andrea, filed defamation lawsuits against the initial complainants and a journalist, triggering ongoing counter-defamation claims in Argentina.



His wife also helped draft a proposed Senate bill stiffening penalties for false abuse reports, which critics argue could deter survivors from speaking out.



FIFA declined to confirm or deny whether it has opened a new investigation, stating only that it treats sexual misconduct reports "extremely seriously" under its Code of Ethics. Mercau maintained she will see the complaint through despite fear of retaliation.