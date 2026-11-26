Linda Ikeji wrote her first blog on November 26th 2006.
20 years later, the blog is still thriving and still number one. Massive congratulations to us!
LITV is coming!
Linda Ikeji wrote her first blog on November 26th 2006.
20 years later, the blog is still thriving and still number one. Massive congratulations to us!
LITV is coming!
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CONGRATULATIONS.
Congratulations Lindodo. We the OG's of this blog are celebrating with you
Congratulations Lindodo. We the OG's of this blog are celebrating with you. It's not easy to be consistent
Congratulations to you Linda
Congratulations Nma
Congrats Aunty Linda. Do Xmas for us o. We your day one visitors. God bless🙏
BIG CONGRATS! Started visiting this blog since 2015. LIB is, certainly the best .
Congratulations! Wishing you long life and prọ-pa-ti and more power to your elbow. You are made for life.
Congratulations
Big Big Congratulations
Congratulations to you and myself for witness this day, we started together as a reader with likes of Bonario that always posted with Nokia 3310 and Linder first born with many others.......still alive and active. many more iron lady. God bless you linderIkeji.
Wonderful. To think I've been there from the start till date. Thank God for life 🙏
WOW! Twenty years . I remember that I joined in 2013 that means I have been a part of this journey for 13 years 😆😆😆😆. Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎉 Linda.
Congratulations Linda! More Grace, More Wins.
Congratulations LIB
Congratulations Linda motlhalo and
Wow!!! Just like yesterday you're already 20years super congratulations to you and your team. Wishing you many more years of achievement
Congratulations on 2 decades of entertainment. It's a massive achievement and milestones. Congratulations once again to Linda all the team
Still number one, you said? You are delusional. This blog is slowly dying. Other blogs and Phoenix Browser are taking over; that app alone on the Play Store has about 1 billion downloads. On the other hand, keep on dreaming. (If you want to delete this comment, I don't care as long as it reaches you.)
CONGRATULATIONS TO US. THE OGs before IG💪💪
Congratulations to you n your crew members... Oya...sanma us(your followers) with 5gb each
Congratulations to you LIB. I have been an ardent follower. More grace
Congratulations Linda and all the LIB team. More wins 🏆 💐💐💐🎊🎊🎊🎊🥳🥳
Our best wishes as we count more years to come. Congratulations!!!
Congratulations we've been with all the way. No give away
Congratulations aunty linda, may God increase u d more..u are an inspiration to me and to a whole lot of young ladies out there aspiring to do great things above and beyond..may the Lord give you long live and peace ijn..
Wow!!! Awesome 👍👍👍 Big Congratulations 🎉 Wishing you guys greater heights, in Jesus name..