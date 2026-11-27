The Enugu State Police Command has rescued a 21-year-old kidnapped victim and arrested two suspects in an intelligence-led operation.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, November 26, 2026 said operatives arrested the suspects when one of them attempted to collect ransom.

According to the PPRO, the victim was lured to a hotel in Emene by one of the suspects, Chidera Akpata under the pretext of a private meeting.

On reaching the hotel, Chidera and another suspect, Ugochukwu Alagboso, allegedly tied up the victim after demanding money from him.

The suspects later contacted the victim's family, demanding a ransom of N5 million for his release.

“The Enugu State Police Command has rescued a 21-year-old male kidnapped victim and arrested two male suspects in an intelligence-led operation by operatives of the Emene Police Division. The operation followed a report received on November 23, 2026, that the victim had been kidnapped on November 22, 2026, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., at Abakpa-Nike, Enugu,” the statement read.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was lured to a hotel along Old Emene Road, Emene, by one of the suspects, Chidera Akpata (aged 21), under the pretext of a private meeting.

"At the hotel, Chidera and another suspect, Ugochukwu Alagboso (aged 27), allegedly tied up the victim after demanding money from him. They subsequently contacted his family and demanded a ransom of N5 million for his release.

"Acting on the report and intelligence, operatives of the Division swiftly mobilised and arrested Ugochukwu at Eke, Emene, Enugu, where he had gone to collect the ransom.

"He led the operatives to the hotel, where the victim was rescued and the second suspect arrested. Both suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation.

"Further preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had been involved in similar crimes, with Ugochukwu having previously been arrested, arraigned and remanded. The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.

"The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Fidelis Ndubuisi Ogarabe, psc, mnips, commends the operatives for their prompt response and professionalism.

“He reaffirms the Command's commitment to proactive and intelligence-led policing and urges residents to promptly report suspicious movements and criminal activities to the Police.”