A female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Ezeanyaso Favour, has shared one of the challenges she faces as a teacher at an all-boys secondary school.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, November 26, 2026, Favour revealed that she frequently had to deal with her male students trying to woo her.
“One of the challenges I face as a corper teaching an only boys school is the audacity of my students trying to ask me out or woo me, especially those in senior classes. Well, we are rounding up already and exams are starting soon. I have done justice to their scheme,I can only wish them success,” she wrote.
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