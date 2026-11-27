The wife who accused a businesswoman of being her husband's side chic has now retracted her accusation and offered an apology.



Retracting her accusation, the wife admitted that Ogochukwu Anosike is not her husband's side chic as she claimed.





She apologised to the businesswoman and begged her to forgive her for claiming that she is having an affair with her husband and he paid for her trip to China.

The wife wrote: "Ogochukwu Anosike I'm sorry. No carry me go court. I have never been to court before,biko forgive and forget."



She added: "I have a fragile heart. Since I saw that lawsuit warning,my heart has been beating so fast. Ogochukwu Anosike I'm sorry. You are not my husband side chick, you have really done well for yourself by building yourself,biko nnem."





However, the wife stated in a video that Ogochukwu also owes her child an apology over a comment purportedly made by Ogochukwu Anosike, insulting her child and questioning his paternity.



This comes after Ogochukwu released a statement insisting that she does not know the woman, neither does she know her husband. She then sent a notice from her lawyer demanding a retraction and an apology for the defamatory claim.



See video of the wife addressing Ogochukwu below.



