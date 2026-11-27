The wife who accused a businesswoman of being her husband's side chic has now retracted her accusation and offered an apology.
Retracting her accusation, the wife admitted that Ogochukwu Anosike is not her husband's side chic as she claimed.
The wife wrote: "Ogochukwu Anosike I'm sorry. No carry me go court. I have never been to court before,biko forgive and forget."
She added: "I have a fragile heart. Since I saw that lawsuit warning,my heart has been beating so fast. Ogochukwu Anosike I'm sorry. You are not my husband side chick, you have really done well for yourself by building yourself,biko nnem."
However, the wife stated in a video that Ogochukwu also owes her child an apology over a comment purportedly made by Ogochukwu Anosike, insulting her child and questioning his paternity.
This comes after Ogochukwu released a statement insisting that she does not know the woman, neither does she know her husband. She then sent a notice from her lawyer demanding a retraction and an apology for the defamatory claim.
See video of the wife addressing Ogochukwu below.
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You are very stupid, is that how to apologize? You dey form swag still dey tell the woman say she owe your child apology, I hope you are taken to that court, foolish unsecured woman
Some people just like smearing people's image all in the name of content
In as much as she is wrong with the accusation, let's be empathetic what this woman is going through. She's suspicious of everyone, who knows how many chicks laying with her zoodickbandwidth. Common guys have a heart.
Honestly you know your not right in the head ?
This is one of the never bad part of social media. Anyone can just come online and say anything, slander people anyhow, loe and make up things. And the worse part is, it doesn't matter if the person get sense or not o. Just come online and yarn nonsense.. lie lie everywhere
So madam you no investigate well before the accusations.. this your husband is giving you torotoro, you no dey think well gain?
Hhhmmm she's has been threatened and pressurized a lesson to other married women with husbands having sidechics if the sidechics did not confront you then you have no business with them but with your husbands
Mad!
Some women are truly unhinged. Deal with your cheating husbands and stop causing mayhem in the lives of your fellow women. One of these days women will have to pay for making false and unproven allegstions against other women
Ogochukwu should apologise for insulting an innocent child. She triggered the woman first.
E no go better for the people who initially supported you without investigation, their children will die young.
It's not an apology from the heart but escape lawsuit. Her first statement is what she is convinced of. The three parties know the truth.