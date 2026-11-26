An Iranian woman who says she faces severe punishment for appearing in adult content has won a fresh UK asylum hearing after a judge overturned an earlier decision rejecting her account.



The woman, identified in court only as RN, claimed she secretly appeared in between 20 and 30 adult films because she needed money and felt embarrassed about repeatedly seeking financial help from her mother. According to The Telegraph, as reported by The Sun, RN told the tribunal that she began filming in 2016 or 2017 alongside a friend named Maryam.



She said she had been assured the recordings would have limited circulation but later discovered they had spread widely, leaving her fearful of action by Iranian authorities. RN was visiting Britain on a visa in August 2022 when she said she received an alarming email from a friend in Iran warning of a crackdown on people involved in adult films.



She also claimed that Maryam’s mother had photographed an official court summons that authorities attempted to deliver to RN’s home. Fearing arrest if she returned, RN approached the Home Office to seek asylum. She returned when her visa expired on 8 September 2022, 17 days later.



An earlier tribunal rejected her appeal, describing her account as implausible and finding that she had fabricated the story. The judge questioned whether someone would willingly risk the severe consequences associated with producing adult content in Iran.



However, Judge Jonathan Perkins overturned that decision, describing the assumption that people would not take substantial risks as “speculative and therefore dangerous”. He ruled that the case had not been properly determined and should return to the First-tier Tribunal for a fresh hearing.



The decision gives RN another opportunity to present her protection claim; it does not itself grant her asylum. The Sun also reported a separate deportation appeal involving Romanian national Bogdan Mandita, who challenged an order to remove him after a drug conviction.



Mandita, 40, was stopped while driving from Sunderland to Sheffield and found carrying 14 large bags containing more than a kilogram of cannabis, reportedly valued at up to £98,000. He received a seven-month prison sentence in 2023 after a judge found that he had played a significant role in the criminal operation.



A deportation order followed, but Mandita challenged it on grounds relating to his wife and two children in Britain. According to the report, a First-tier Tribunal judge allowed his appeal, finding that the harm associated with his offence did not justify separating him from his family.