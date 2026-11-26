World football governing body FIFA has confirmed that it was the victim of a cyberattack, which resulted in hackers gaining unauthorised access to personal and business information.



The organisation disclosed the breach on Thursday, November 26, saying criminals had accessed a limited amount of confidential information.

In a statement, FIFA confirmed that it was working with relevant authorities, including law enforcement agencies, to investigate the incident.

“FIFA can confirm that it has been the victim of a criminal cyber-attack resulting in unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and business information,” the governing body said.

“FIFA condemns in the strongest possible terms the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data. Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned.”

FIFA, however, did not disclose when the attack occurred, the exact nature of the information accessed, or how many individuals and organisations may have been affected.