A Ghanaian woman, Diyanah Kasia has celebrated the birth of her first child after battling multiple fibroids, PCOS, blocked tubes, endometriosis, a failed IVF cycle, and 3 miscarriages.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, November 26, 2026, she shared photos from her daughter’s christening, expressing deep gratitude to God for carrying her through the darkest seasons.

Reflecting on her journey to motherhood, she said the experience changed her in every way.

Beyond the medical battles, Diyanah said she had to completely transform her lifestyle, healing her body from inside out through an anti-inflammatory diet, discipline and learning to trust the process even when she couldn't see the result.

However, she noted that every tear, prayer, and sacrifice that led to her miracle was worth it.

“6 years. Multiple fibroids, PCOS, blocked tubes, endometriosis, a failed IVF cycle, and 3 heartbreaking miscarriages. There were so many days I wondered if I would ever get to hold a baby of my own,” she wrote.

"Today, celebrating my sweet daughter’s christening, my heart is completely overwhelmed with gratitude. Standing here with her in my arms is nothing short of a miracle, and I give all the glory to God for carrying me through the darkest seasons and blessing me with the chance to become a mother.

"Looking back, this journey changed me in every way. Beyond the medical battles, I had to completely transform my lifestyle—healing my body from the inside out through an anti-inflammatory diet, discipline, and learning to trust the process even when I couldn't see the outcome. Every tear, every prayer, and every sacrifice led me right here to her.

"To anyone currently in the middle of their own 6-year wait: please don't lose hope. God’s timing is never late. Thank you to everyone who prayed for us and walked beside us. Welcome to the world, my little miracle.

"Après six ans d'attente et d'épreuves, Dieu a fait un miracle. Merci Seigneur pour ce cadeau précieux