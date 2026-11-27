Human rights activist and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Aisha Yesufu, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of fueling the recurring bloodshed that mars Nigeria’s election cycles.

In a statement posted on her verified X handle on Friday, November 27, 2026, Yesufu maintained that electoral violence across the country is deliberate rather than incidental, arguing that political actors resort to deadly tactics because they count on the electoral body to validate manipulated outcomes.



"INEC’s complicity in rigging is what leads to the bloodshed!" she declared.



According to the activist, the perception that election results can be compromised emboldens desperate politicians to recruit armed thugs, attack rivals, and hijack ballot materials with confidence that institutional loopholes will shield them.



"If they know that INEC will truly be independent and not facilitate any rigging they will no longer be incentivized to shed the blood of citizens," Yesufu added.



Yesufu, who is contesting the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) senatorial seat on the NDC platform, has repeatedly questioned the impartiality of the commission, insisting that the only thing independent about INEC is the "I" in its name.



"The only people I trust are Nigerian people that are going to ensure that the right thing is done. I don’t trust INEC. I don’t trust security agencies. I don’t trust judiciary," she said in a recent interview.



She further warned that Nigerian voters have spent the past three years preparing to safeguard their ballots and will resist any repeat of the 2023 general elections, which she maintains were compromised.