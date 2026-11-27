A newborn baby boy was found abandoned at High Level area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The infant was found inside a black polythene bag on Friday morning, November 27, 2026.

Physical evaluation suggests the unidentified mother delivered the baby in the early hours of the same day before abandoning him.

A Benue activist Zege Orkwande who confirmed the incident thanked a police officer, Adamgbe Sylvester for assisting in the rescue of the infant.