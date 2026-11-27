A newborn baby boy was found abandoned at High Level area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.
The infant was found inside a black polythene bag on Friday morning, November 27, 2026.
Physical evaluation suggests the unidentified mother delivered the baby in the early hours of the same day before abandoning him.
A Benue activist Zege Orkwande who confirmed the incident thanked a police officer, Adamgbe Sylvester for assisting in the rescue of the infant.
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