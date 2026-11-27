A yellow-bellied sea snake has been discovered at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County, marking only the eighth documented sighting of the species in Southern California, according to TMZ.



The venomous reptile was found on Sunday, with scientists suggesting that unusually warm waters associated with El Niño may be carrying the tropical species farther north.



Researchers at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County warned that high tides through Sunday could bring more snakes ashore. Further sightings could also occur in early and late December. Although yellow-bellied sea snakes have dangerous venom, they are not typically aggressive towards people.



Officials nevertheless urged beachgoers not to touch or handle them. Anyone who encounters one should keep a safe distance, take a photograph if possible and notify lifeguards.