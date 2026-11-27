Dr Jason Arday has been cleared again of any form of plagiarism months after he ended his life following allegations of plagiarism.





Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) has confirmed that a paper co-authored by the late professor meets academic standards. This makes it the second academic institution to dismiss concerns about his work following allegations of plagiarism in the weeks before his demise.





A similar finding by Liverpool John Moores University also cleared the late University of Cambridge professor of plagiarism.



QUB began examining a research paper co-authored by Arday and academics from Queen’s in 2021 after he resigned from his roles at the University of Cambridge in August.



In a statement, a QUB spokesperson said: “Having reviewed the matter, we are satisfied that the paper meets the appropriate academic standards and have no concerns regarding its publication.”



The findings follow a separate investigation by Liverpool John Moores University, which awarded Arday his PhD in 2015 and concluded that he had not plagiarised work.



Arday, who became Cambridge’s youngest Black professor in 2023, was found lifeless at his home in Battersea, south London, on 14 August, aged 41.



His demise followed weeks of intense media scrutiny over allegations of plagiarism and questions about his personal achievements. He denied the allegations.



Arday had resigned as Cambridge’s professor of sociology of education a week earlier, just hours after the university announced an investigation into his appointment and tenure.



In his open resignation letter, he said the “only way to bring this chapter to an end is to step away”.



The plagiarism allegations were first raised by Nathan Cofnas, a US researcher and self-described “race realist” who has previously written that Black people are less intelligent than other groups.



Writing on the online publishing platform Substack, Cofnas claimed that plagiarism detection software had found that “many passages are lifted with minimal editing, sometimes retaining copy-editing mistakes from the original source”.



Following Arday’s passing, Cofnas was suspended from his post at Ghent University after it launched an investigation into him “for discriminating against” the former Cambridge professor.



He was subsequently handed a three-month teaching ban.



Arday’s demise prompted widespread calls for a public inquiry into the media coverage he faced.



An inquest into Arday’s demise is under way.

