Polish tourist Mirka Czee has firmly denied circulating reports claiming that she apologized to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, following her recent allegation of inappropriate conduct against the monarch during a visit to his palace.
Mirka sparked widespread reactions last Saturday after sharing video footage captured with her Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which she claimed showed the 92-year-old monarch touching her inappropriately and touching her chest without consent during her visit.
According to her earlier account, she had visited the palace as part of her tour of Nigeria and was granted access to meet the traditional ruler before the alleged incident occurred.
However, in a statement posted on her Instagram page this afternoon, Mirka dismissed viral claims suggesting she had tendered an apology to the Emir, his family, and Nigerians over the controversy.
She explained that some individuals had been circulating an AI-generated video showing her crying and purportedly apologising to the monarch, describing the development as shocking and a deliberate attempt to spread false information.
Mirka also shared screenshots of abusive messages she had received in her direct messages on Instagram, lamenting the extent to which some people had gone to attack her.
She added that although the hurtful comments break her heart, they would not break her spirit.
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It is their right in Islam to violate women to I'm not surprised at the names of the people insulting her. So imagine what an average Northern girl is facing. But their women will be the first to defend them. Stupid north
So na this gorilla wanted to climb this woman instantly
Didn't even mind whether she carry hi
See as they wrapp the goat like bail of cloth
No single integrity
So many women must have suffered under him
Useless north, still defending an obvious misconduct by their leader. That's why their leaders keep treating them the way they are until they wake up from their slumber, they will keep dying of poverty. Awon werey
You have been looking for a weak country to trend; lucky you, you found Nigeria. This is one miscreant who should be pleading for clemency over her well expressed act of espionage in Nigeria. Her AI meta glasses should have been submitted to the DSS for approval before she moves about with them every where in Nigeria. But she blatantly plotted to use her discreet device to spy on Nigeria's activities, and secretly record places of interests, and developments, and extensively used same device into the emir's palace and inner rooms without his knowledge. This was her self programmed visit to the palace. This woman ought to be prosecuted by the DSS. The Emir has no case in this issue