Polish tourist Mirka Czee has firmly denied circulating reports claiming that she apologized to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, following her recent allegation of inappropriate conduct against the monarch during a visit to his palace.

Mirka sparked widespread reactions last Saturday after sharing video footage captured with her Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which she claimed showed the 92-year-old monarch touching her inappropriately and touching her chest without consent during her visit.

According to her earlier account, she had visited the palace as part of her tour of Nigeria and was granted access to meet the traditional ruler before the alleged incident occurred.

However, in a statement posted on her Instagram page this afternoon, Mirka dismissed viral claims suggesting she had tendered an apology to the Emir, his family, and Nigerians over the controversy.

She explained that some individuals had been circulating an AI-generated video showing her crying and purportedly apologising to the monarch, describing the development as shocking and a deliberate attempt to spread false information.

Mirka also shared screenshots of abusive messages she had received in her direct messages on Instagram, lamenting the extent to which some people had gone to attack her.

She added that although the hurtful comments break her heart, they would not break her spirit.