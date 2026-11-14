Campaigners have revealed that a 14-year-old Iranian girl died after allegedly being assaulted by her husband just days after giving birth.

Sogand Moshtareki, from the country's Kerman province, was killed on November 6 after she had asked her 20-year-old husband if she could visit her family, according to Mail Online.

The teenager, who had given birth ten days earlier, had been forced into marriage at the age of 13.

Sogand's husband confessed to her murder and said the motive was 'family disputes', according to the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)'s Women Committee.

The schoolgirl had recently survived a traffic accident and was still recovering when she gave birth.

The Iran Human Rights (IHR) organisation said they had learned from Sogand's father that her husband had restricted her contact with family and would lock her inside the house when he went out.

According to IHR, her husband is understood to have been arrested, according to IHR.

Sogand's death came on the same day as the murder of Sepideh Raeisi, a 21-year-old pregnant woman from Fars province.

Like Sogand, Sepideh was also forced into marriage and was killed at the hands of her husband.

Sepideh, who had a three-year-old child and was four months pregnant, was shot by her husband after attempting to pursue a divorce.

Her unborn child did not survive, while her mother was injured.

It was gathered that Sepideh got married at the age of 13 and had endured years of domestic abuse.