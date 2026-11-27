A Saudi airstrike on a residential building in western Yemen left 11 people dead on Friday, Noimost of them children, according to Houthi-run media.



The movement’s Saba news agency, citing a local source, said Saudi warplanes struck the building in Al-Turba, Taiz governorate.



It also reported strikes on fuel tanks in Saada, the Houthis’ birthplace and a stronghold of the Iran-backed movement. The reported raids came a day after a Houthi attack on the Jazan oil refinery in southern Saudi Arabia.



According to the Saudi Press Agency, a Nepalese worker died and several other people were injured in Thursday’s attack. A resulting fire forced the refinery to shut down. A Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government has regularly bombed Houthi-controlled areas since the civil war resumed over the summer.



Houthi forces have responded with near-daily attacks on Saudi Arabia, targeting energy installations, airports and Riyadh’s financial district. Yemen returned to war in July after several years of relative calm, opening another front in the wider Middle East conflict.



Fighting intensified in September when the Houthis seized the western coastline overlooking the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb strait on the Red Sea. The movement, which already controlled Yemen’s most densely populated areas, is now advancing towards Aden.



The internationally recognised government has been based in the southern city since being driven from the capital, Sanaa, in 2015. According to the United Nations, more than 2,300 people have died and over 364,000 have been displaced since fighting resumed. Saudi authorities say Houthi attacks on the kingdom have left 27 people dead.