Former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger and her fiancé, former rugby player Thom Evans, have ended their relationship after seven years together.

Evans, 41, announced their separation in an emotional statement shared on his Instagram Stories on Friday, November 27, revealing that the decision to end the relationship was made by Scherzinger, 48.

He wrote: 'It is with a heavy heart that I share that Nicole and I are no longer together.

'After seven years of love, commitment and believing in a future together, this is an incredibly difficult time.

Whilst this is not the outcome I had ever hoped for, I respect Nicole’s decision and genuinely wish her every happiness in the next chapter of her life. Thom x'

Scherzinger has yet to publicly comment on the breakup.

The former couple first met in 2019 while working on The X Factor: Celebrity , where Scherzinger served as a judge and Evans competed as part of the singing group Try Star alongside former rugby players Ben Foden and Levi Davis.

They began dating later that year and made their first public appearance together at a Golden Globes after-party in January 2020.

After dating for about three years, Evans proposed to the singer in June 2023 during a romantic holiday in Hawaii.

The couple had previously spoken about their wedding plans, with Scherzinger revealing that she hoped to get married in Hawaii, where she was born, with a possible reception in Europe.