Kwankwaso’s convoy @tt@cked by suspected thugs in Kano

The political convoy of former Kano State Governor Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was allegedly targeted and attacked by suspected political thugs on Sunday evening, November 15 in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

The incident reportedly took place as Kwankwaso and his entourage were departing the area following a series of political engagements across several local government areas in the state. Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, spokesperson for Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) gubernatorial candidate in Kano, confirmed the occurrence in an interview with Arewa Update, while Saifullahi Hassan, a media aide to Kwankwaso, also corroborated the report via social media.

According to Shuaibu, the delegation had earlier visited Tofa, Rimin Gado, Kabo, Gwarzo, and Shanono local government areas before arriving in Bichi, where initial signs of unrest and stone-throwing were encountered. Despite the hostile environment, the delegation proceeded to hold its scheduled meeting peacefully, but faced an ambush upon leaving the venue.

"Senator Kwankwaso told us to enter the town without fear or retreat. When we arrived, there was a sign of disturbance and stone-throwing, but we held our meeting peacefully. It was on our way out that some people emerged from a location and started attacking our vehicles, smashing windscreens," Shuaibu stated.

The campaign spokesperson claimed that between six and seven vehicles sustained damage during the attack, with several members of the entourage suffering injuries. However, he maintained that the incident would not deter the movement from continuing its political mobilization efforts.

"This has shown us that our political opponents are afraid. Nothing will intimidate us because we know what we are pursuing," he added.

As of the time of reporting, the Kano State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident, and representatives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano had not responded to the allegations.

