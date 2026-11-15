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Crime

Passengers abducted, driver loses his during gunmen attack in Benue

By Linda Ikeji
Passengers abducted, driver loses his during gunmen attack in Benue

Gunmen have shot a driver and abducted three passengers at Ijamu village in Oglewu district, Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State.

 

It was gathered that the victims were travelling from Enugu to Abuja when the gunmen attacked their vehicle. 

 

The incident occurred at about 9.25pm on Saturday, November 14, 2026 along the Otukpo–Ogobia–Adoka road, which has become a hotspot for kidnappings in recent times.

 

Witnesses said that that a total of six person were initially abducted from the vehicle after the driver was shot.

 

However, three out of the six victims were later reportedly rescued, while the remaining three others remained in captivity.

 

A community media influencer, Meddy Olotu, said the gunmen shot the driver during the attack, leaving him with injuries.

 

He added that the driver was receiving treatment at the hospital.

 

Olotu appealed to motorists and other travellers to avoid night journeys along the route in view of the increasing cases of kidnapping in the area.

 

The spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, DSP Peter Aondongu, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Makurdi, said three persons had been rescued, while three others were still being held by the kidnappers.

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  1. Anonymous

    STAY ON YOUR STATE GOVERNOR TO ESTABLISH YOUR STATE POLICE. WATCH OUT FOR POLITHIEFCIANS DELAY TACTICS AND THE FAKE MEDIA PORTALS WHO ENABLE THEM. BOYCOTT THE POLITHIEFCIANS ENABLERS. VOTE OUT STATE LEGISLOOTERS AND GOVERNORS WHO FAIL TO ESTABLISH YOUR STATE POLICE AND FOREST GUARDS BEFORE THE NEXT ELECTION.

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