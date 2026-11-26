Three grandchildren of Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman have been placed in temporary emergency housing after their mother claimed the Hollywood veteran declined her request for $5,000 to prevent their eviction.

Maryann Castle, 48, told the Daily Mail that she repeatedly appealed to the 89-year-old star for urgent financial relief after escaping alleged domestic abuse by his son, Saifoulaye Freeman.



Although the children Zaharah, six, Aaliyaah, eight, and Abdullah, 14 are reportedly listed as beneficiaries in a family trust established by Freeman, Castle says she has been given just four months to find permanent accommodation before their current nonprofit-funded placement expires.

Correspondence reviewed by the newspaper indicates that Castle first informed Freeman in earlier messages that she and the children had sought refuge in a domestic violence shelter. In October, with eviction a week away, she emailed Freeman’s business adviser to pass along a plea for $5,000 in rent assistance.



When she followed up to confirm whether the actor had seen her appeals, the adviser reportedly responded:



"Morgan received all your messages. There is nothing he would do at this time."

Castle said the reply left her feeling that the actor had turned his back on his grandchildren, insisting her sole focus is securing a stable home for the children.



A representative for Freeman declined to address the allegations, stating only that the actor does not comment publicly on private family matters.

The housing crisis traces back to November 3, 2023, when Castle fled the family’s residence in Coopersville, Michigan, with her three children while Saifoulaye was out receiving dialysis treatment, bringing an end to a 13-year marriage she says was marked by physical, mental, and verbal abuse.



After spending seven months in a domestic violence shelter, the family moved into a rental home supported for two years by a domestic abuse charity. Once that subsidy ran out, Castle fell behind on rent and was forced into short-term emergency housing.

Castle also linked their predicament to an unresolved financial dispute stemming from the couple’s July 2024 divorce settlement. Under the terms of the decree, Saifoulaye was required either to pay her $100,000 within two years or to sell their former marital property and split the proceeds equally.

She alleges that her ex-husband has refused to comply with either option, leaving her without the capital needed to purchase a permanent home.



"I need Morgan to talk to his son, tell him to sell the house, give me my money, and me and the kids can go buy a house," Castle told the Daily Mail.



While Castle noted that she receives annual statements confirming contributions into the Morgan Freeman Trust on behalf of her children, she said the actor’s business adviser informed her that no funds can be accessed prematurely—offering little relief amid an immediate housing emergency.

Public records show that Castle obtained a personal protection order against Saifoulaye covering herself and the children in December 2023, which remained in force until December 2024 despite his legal challenge.

Separate court filings also reveal that Saifoulaye pleaded guilty to third-degree child abuse in July 2006 after striking his then-10-year-old son with a belt, resulting in a 30-day jail sentence.