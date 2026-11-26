Three persons have lost their lives while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries following a fatal road accident involving a 16-passenger Borno Express bus along the Biu –Damaturu highway.

The accident occurred at about 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 near Kamuya, close to the boundary between Borno and Yobe States, while the bus was travelling from Miringa in Borno State to Damaturu in Yobe state.

It was gathered that the passengers were heading to Maiduguri to attend the APC presidential campaign rally.

Preliminary accounts indicate that the accident was triggered by a tyre blowout, which reportedly caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle before it caught fire.

Among the victims confirmed dead were the driver and two passengers, a male and a female, who were reportedly seated in the front section of the bus.

Other occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries of varying degrees and were subsequently rushed to a medical facility for urgent attention.

The incident sparked panic among motorists, passengers and other road users, while the burning vehicle caused distress along the busy highway.

The tragic incident once again highlights the need for motorists to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy, particularly by carrying out regular tyre checks and observing necessary road safety precautions to prevent avoidable accidents.