Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have rescued five kidnapped victims and arrested two suspected terrorists during separate operations in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Captain Tamuno Sinivie, disclosed this in a statement issued on November 25, 2026.

According to the statement, the operations were conducted on Wednesday, November 25, following attacks and abductions in Dan Bushiya and Kakura communities.

In Dan Bushiya, troops of Sector 1 responded to a distress call after suspected terrorists attacked the community and abducted some residents.

The troops reportedly encountered an ambush but sustained their rescue efforts without casualties, forcing the attackers to flee and abandon a woman and her baby, who were subsequently rescued.

In a separate incident at Kakura village, troops responded to another distress call following the abduction of five residents. Their swift intervention forced the terrorists to abandon three of the victims, who were rescued.

In a related development, a joint patrol team conducting search-and-rescue operations along the terrorists' withdrawal route discovered a National Identity Card.

The discovery reportedly led to the arrest of the cardholder, identified as Shauibu Musa, and another suspect, Aliyu Ahmed, who are being held by troops for further investigation.

“Troops of the Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA have recorded further successes in ongoing counter-terrorism operations with the rescue of 5 kidnapped victims and arrest of 2 suspected terrorists in separate operations conducted in Kaduna State,” the statement read.

"On Wednesday, 25 November 2026, troops of Sector 1 responded to distress calls following attacks by suspected terrorists on Dan Bushiya community in Chikun Local Government Area, during which some residents were abducted.

"Despite encountering an ambush, troops continued their rescue efforts without sustaining any casualties. The operation led to the rescue of a woman and her baby, who were abandoned by the fleeing terrorists following sustained pressure from the troops.

"Similarly, on the same day, troops responded to another distress call following the abduction of 5 residents of Kakura village in the same Local Government Area.

"The swift intervention of the troops forced the terrorists to abandon 3 of the kidnapped victims, who were subsequently rescued. Efforts are ongoing in conjunction with other security agencies to track and eliminate the terrorists.

"In a related development, on the same day, a joint patrol team conducting search and rescue operations following a kidnapped incident in Danbushiya community, found a national ID card along the terrorists' withdraw route.

"The discovery subsequently led to the arrest of the bearer identified as Mr Shauibu Musa and another suspect named Aliyu Ahmed. The suspected terrorists are in troops custody for further investigation.

"The Joint Task Force Operation FANSAN YAMMA remains resolute in its commitment to combating terrorism and other forms of criminality, securing lives and property, and restoring lasting peace across the North West.

“Members of the public are urged to continue supporting ongoing operations by providing timely and credible information on suspicious activities to the troops and other security agencies.”