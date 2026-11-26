

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement has extended its nationwide activities to Rivers State with the official inauguration of its state chapter in Port Harcourt, marking another milestone in its preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.



The Grand Patron of the movement, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, represented by High Chief Kestin Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, donated 30 fully equipped campaign vehicles to support the operations of the movement across Rivers State.



The vehicles, fitted with public address systems, generators and other communication equipment, are intended to facilitate community engagement across the state's 23 local government areas.



Speaking at the inauguration, Tompolo reiterated the movement’s commitment to peaceful political engagement, emphasising the importance of constructive dialogue, discipline and responsible participation in the democratic process.

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, represented by his Deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, commended the leadership of the movement for the initiative and urged the newly inaugurated executives to discharge their responsibilities with integrity, dedication and a commitment to peaceful engagement.



The event brought together political leaders, government officials, movement executives, stakeholders and supporters from across the state.



The inauguration also provided an opportunity for the leadership of the movement to highlight the policies, programmes and ongoing economic reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.



With Rivers State becoming the 32nd state visited by the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, the inauguration represents a significant development in its nationwide expansion and organisational preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.