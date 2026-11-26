Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their yearslong legal battle over the sale of their French winery, Château Miraval.



The former couple said on Wednesday, November 25, in a joint statement to Page Six, that they resolved their case out of court.





“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” the statement reads. “Any comments in media stories attributed to ‘sources’ are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us.”

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 51, have been in a dispute over the winery, which they bought in 2008, since they split in 2016.

In February 2022, Pitt sued his ex-wife, accusing her of illegally selling off her share. Pitt alleged they had agreed when they got married in 2014 that neither would sell their share of the Château and its profitable vineyard without agreement from the other party.

In the filing, he alleged Jolie brazenly sold off her share to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler without Pitt’s permission.

Jolie responded to Pitt’s lawsuit, alleging that he renegotiated the previous agreement when he refused to buy her shares in the wine property unless she agreed to sign a broader NDA, which she claimed was an attempt to suppress his alleged abuse of her and their children.

Pitt’s lawyers vehemently denied this claim.

Jolie later filed a $250 million countersuit, claiming Pitt had been “waging a vindictive war against” her. She claimed that he and his cronies launched a devious campaign to “seize control” of the winery “in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings” and to “ensure… [she] would never see a dime” of its vast profits.

The two continued to battle it out in court, and in July 2024, her lawyer, Paul Murphy, asked Pitt to “end the fighting.”

Murphy told Page Six in a statement that the actor “has control of all the properties the couple shared as well as control of the business, but still he demands more, and is suing Angelina for $67 million plus punitive damages.”

The exes have now settled out of court.