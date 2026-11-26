Coleen Rooney has disclosed that her husband, former England and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, suffers from arthritis in both feet—explaining the real medical reason behind his choice of a foot spa as his luxury item on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

While the 41-year-old football icon had simply told fellow campmates in the Australian jungle that he has "sensitive feet" when unveiling the electric foot bath, Coleen clarified the underlying condition during a video appearance from the UK on ITV2’s spin-off show I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked on Tuesday night.



Having finished as runner-up on the reality series in 2024, the 40-year-old mother of four revealed that the spa was actually a last-minute reversal by show producers after initially being rejected due to power concerns.

"He has arthritis in his feet so I think that’s what he is trying to get at there – his feet are a bit fragile. So maybe he just needs a little soak. To be honest, that foot spa, it was going to be a chair," Coleen explained.

"At the beginning we sent a foot spa and they said: ‘There is no electricity in there.’ But then obviously the producers must have changed it because they knew there was an electricity point," she added.

Arthritis causes joint pain, inflammation, and stiffness, and the UK's National Health Service (NHS) notes that the condition "can make moving the affected joints difficult", a common long-term toll for retired top-flight footballers.

Coleen also shared that she coached Wayne on camp survival strategies before his flight to Australia, including which bunk to claim on night one, though she suspected he gave up his preferred spot to look after other contestants.

"On the first night I was looking to see where he was sleeping because I said, ‘Try and get this bed if you can.’ I was giving him little tips. I couldn’t see where he was but obviously they were on the floor because they didn’t have beds, and then I’d said don’t get a hammock and he was in a hammock. But I think he’s been looking after everyone else so I think he probably offered [the bed] and took the hammock," she said.

Admitting to feeling a touch of nostalgia while watching the 2026 series unfold, Coleen noted that appearing on the programme had long been a shared bucket-list goal for the couple and their four sons Kai, 17, Klay, 13, Kit, 10, and Cass, eight, and expressed hope that Wayne will go one step further than her 2024 finish to be crowned King of the Jungle.