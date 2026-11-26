Nollywood actor, Lucky Imuedo, who welcomed a child at 16, has taken to social media to celebrate as his daughter completes her one-year NYSC service.

Posting a lovely video of his daughter during a surprise him, Lucky wrote;

‘’I became father at the age of 16 and with the help of God she is now a graduate

One of the greatest joys of being a father is watching your children grow, overcome challenges and achieve important milestones in life.

Today, my daughter came home in her NYSC uniform to salute me, Words cannot fully express how proud and fulfilled I feel at this moment.

My daughter, you have taken another important step in life. May God guide your path, open greater doors for you and bless you with bigger achievements. This is only the beginning of greater things to come. Daddy is proud of you!

To every parent watching this, how does it feel seeing your child achieve a major milestone in life?

Please join me in congratulating my daughter. Drop a word of prayer for her, and celebrate this beautiful moment with us''