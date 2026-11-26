Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has disclosed plans to take charge of a national team as his next career move.

Guardiola, 55, left Manchester City at the end of the 2025-26 season after 10 years at the club and has had an 18-year coaching career in club football.

He turned down the opportunity to take charge of Italy in the summer, explaining the timing was not right.

Earlier in November, The Athletic reported that U.S. Soccer is expected to make Guardiola a top target to replace Mauricio Pochettino as national team head coach following his departure to Manchester United.



In an interview with Brazil icon and former teammate Romario, he dropped his biggest hint yet.

When asked if there was a team he had never coached but would like to, Guardiola answered: "A national team."

The 55-year-old then proceeded to call it the 'next step' in his career.

On being offered the chance to take charge of the Italy national team, and later declining the offer, Guardiola said: “I talked with them, and it was an honour.”

“It was ‌one of the ‌greatest honours I’ve had, that they thought of me to ‌coach Italy. But it came at a time when I needed to stop.

"If it had happened a year or two earlier, I probably would have accepted. But when [technical director Paolo] Maldini and [adviser] Leonardo, whom I love dearly, reached out, it ‌was at a point where I simply had to stop. I needed some time for myself.”