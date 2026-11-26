The Katsina State Government has constituted a high-powered committee to investigate allegations of misconduct levelled against the Emir of Daura, Alhaji (Dr.) Umar Farouk Umar, CON, by a female tourist.

The committee has been mandated to thoroughly examine the allegations, hear from all relevant parties, and submit its findings and recommendations to the state government within four weeks.

Retired Justice Amiru Sanusi will chair the Committee, while the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Fadila Muhammad Dikko, will serve as Secretary.

Other members include Hon. Usman Abba, Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Affairs; retired Justice Sadiq A. Mahuta, the Galadiman Katsina; Hon. Isah Dabai, Commissioner for Religious Affairs; Alhaji Lawal Aliyu Daura; Professor Halima Kabir of the Department of Languages and Cultures, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Dr. Bala Salisu Zango, Commissioner for Information and Culture; and Hajiya Khadija Abdulkadir, Adviser to the Kingdom of Belgium on Economic Diplomacy.