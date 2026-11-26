Simon Guobadia has made it clear that the shady post he made hours after his ex-wife Porsha Williams announced her engagement to her girlfriend Patrice "Sway" McKinney was indeed directed at the RHOA star.





Simon, a Nigerian businessman who was deported from the United States of America after his marriage to Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Porsha Williams ended, took to Instagram to quote Proverbs 26:11, which reads, “As a dog returns to its vomit, so fools repeat their folly.”





The quote came just hours after Porsha and Sway got engaged.





As people questioned whether he was throwing shade at his ex-wife, Simon took to his Instagram Stories to make it clear that he was.





He wrote: “Unsurprisingly, the peanut gallery misunderstood my Story. If they invested half that energy into improving their own lives, perhaps affordability wouldn’t be an issue.”





He then suggested his remarks stemmed from personal experiences with relationships he believes were financially motivated.



“‘Fools repeat their folly’ refers to what I perceive, based on firsthand experience, as a pattern of financially motivated relationships.”





Guobadia concluded with an even more pointed statement, writing, “Same playbook. Recycled script. Different cast member. This time, a woman.”







Williams and Guobadia finalized their divorce in June 2025 following a contentious legal battle that played out publicly.