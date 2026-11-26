Actress Iyabo Ojo has apologised to the Olu of Orile Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho, following public criticism over a viral video showing the monarch declining her handshake at a social event.

The incident occurred during the 10th wedding anniversary celebration of socialite Mummy Glee and her husband, Mr Still.

A video from the event showed the actress shaking hands with two traditional rulers before extending her hand to Oba Tejuosho, who declined the gesture. Ojo subsequently moved to greet another monarch seated beside him.

The scene has since sparked a debate online with many berating her for wanting to give a monarch a handshake.

Reacting to the controversy via her social media platforms, the actress wrote;