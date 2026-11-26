Actress Iyabo Ojo has apologised to the Olu of Orile Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho, following public criticism over a viral video showing the monarch declining her handshake at a social event.
The incident occurred during the 10th wedding anniversary celebration of socialite Mummy Glee and her husband, Mr Still.
A video from the event showed the actress shaking hands with two traditional rulers before extending her hand to Oba Tejuosho, who declined the gesture. Ojo subsequently moved to greet another monarch seated beside him.
The scene has since sparked a debate online with many berating her for wanting to give a monarch a handshake.
Reacting to the controversy via her social media platforms, the actress wrote;
“I was sitting pretty when someone came to tell me they sent their greetings from that table. When I looked towards that direction and saw HRM Oloto, I said, ‘Ah, okay, that’s my brother, let me go greet him.’
When I got there, I just greeted all of them because I thought they were friends. I never knew the said person was a king
“Honestly, I am very sorry if I caused any offence. I meant no disrespect to his throne and culture. Henceforth, I will be very mindful,” she said.
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The people with him should have explained. People and pride
If it’s true that they were the ones who sent their greetings to her first then the Oba who didn’t shake her hand wants to F*** her. Real guy men understand.
Like what is so wrong in returning a hand shake abeg we too do
Let’s respect culture!
Anything she Sepeteri touches dies or smell foul. since she price the coffin for Mohbad, anywhere she goes foul smell of death go dey follow am until dem price coffin for her own pickin too...Mohbad spirit !
But as a woman and a much younger person, It's not right to be the 1st to extend a hand to your elders and men!
Since she is sorry, there should be peace, she has accepted her wrong.
Useless culture of poverty
Fools, if na white woman now e go stretch hand.