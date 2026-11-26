A wife has said she still loves her husband who ended the life of a teacher he had an affair with and admits she “hates” the young teacher for her husband’s infidelity.



Ginger Stein, said her husband of 20 years Dwain Hall, 54, did the noble thing by cutting short the life of the young British teacher he met on a hardcore fetish site.





Dwain Hall was found guilty last week of the 2025 kidnapping and slaying of Sonia Exelby, 32, after grooming the vulnerable woman, who paid him to terminate her life in Florida in October last year.



“I didn’t know she existed, so I have no way of knowing if she was sincere or not … I think if she was sincere, he did the noble thing,” said Hall’s wife of 20 years, Ginger Stein.



She still loves her husband and admits she “hates” the young teacher for her husband’s infidelity.



“My husband cheated on me and massively screwed up,” she told the Daily Mail after Hall was sentenced last Friday, November 20.



“I feel horrible for Sonia and her sisters. But the further this goes on, I’m kind of starting to hate her and my husband.”



The loyal wife added she wishes that she had met Sonia, claiming they probably could have been “friends.” But she admitted she wouldn’t have necessarily warned the struggling young woman what her husband had in store for her.



“But more just try to tell her that we can pull through anything,” she told the Daily Mail. “I feel like we could have been friends and helped each other.”



Stein, whose family members claim was groomed by her husband from the age of 15, defended her husband’s actions, claiming he “thought he was doing what she wanted.”



Exelby, who was from Portsmouth, England, reportedly offered Hall $4,000 to terminate her.



Exelby



After the teacher landed in Florida, Hall picked her up and drove her to the Airbnb.



During their investigation, officials determined that Hall had purchased items, including rope and a shovel, before Exelby’s arrival.



Hall, who went by “AlphaSadist,” had been talking for two years on the now-defunct website Motherless.com, via an encrypted platform called Sessions.



Exelby’s body was discovered buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Marion Oaks on October 17, 2025. An autopsy revealed she suffered four sharp-force injuries, and it was ruled a homicide.



A Marion County jury found Hall guilty and sentenced him right after the verdict to two consecutive life sentences.

