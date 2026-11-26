The Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) says three inmates died during the recent jailbreak that occurred at the Medium security custodial centre in Oketuru, old Ilorin, Kwara State.

On November 18, 2026, two death row inmates identified as Segun Abraham Nasiru and Oluwasegun Omoyajowo Ajiboye, escaped from the facility after reportedly breaking and scaling the wall of the custodial centre.

Speaking during a visit to Ilorin on Wednesday, November 25, Sylvester Nwakuche, controller-general of NCoS, said seven inmates had attempted to escape from the prison facility but were stopped by correctional officers.

Nwakuche said the correctional officers were able to prevent five of them from fleeing, while two succeeded.

He added that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior, has directed that an investigation be conducted on the jailbreak.

"But unfortunately, we are informed that three out of the five who could not access the scene lost their lives. And that’s an unfortunate incident,” he said.

"A team has been set up to investigate the matter thoroughly. If they find anybody who is involved in the act, naturally, the law will take its course.

“We need to subject this matter to clinical, medical and intelligence processes.”

The controller-general said the Oketura prison facility was built during the colonial era and the facility is currently congested.

He said more than 4,000 inmates were on death row across prison facilities in Nigeria.

The controller-general asked state governors to commute the death sentences to life imprisonment if they cannot sign the death warrants.