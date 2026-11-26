The Commander of 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, and his entourage have arrested two dismissed soldiers for allegedly impersonating serving military officers while escorting an unregistered vehicle along the Lagos–Benin Expressway.

The Army said the suspects were apprehended at about 1:25 p.m. on November 23, 2026.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two suspects had been dismissed from the Nigerian Army in 2021 and 2022, respectively, but were allegedly presenting themselves as serving officers.

The suspects were reportedly escorting an unregistered vehicle when they were intercepted by the Brigade Commander and his entourage.

The two suspects and the vehicle have been taken into military custody for further investigation and necessary action.