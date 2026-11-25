Actress Genevieve Nnaji has mourned veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, saying his death has brought her grief and heartbreak.

The legendary actor died on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at the age of 79 after a prolonged battle with prostrate cancer.

In an emotional tribute shared on her Instagram story, Nnaji described her Lion Heart costar as a chosen one and a true lion.

The actress said the assurance that he has returned to God however outweighs her grief and heartbreak.

“May the Heart of a true Lion forever rest in peace. We love you; but Jesus loves you even more. I will miss you greatly nnanyi,” she added.

It will be recalled that Edochie had described Nnaji as his favourite for the role of a daughter in movies.

Describing her as an exceptionally brilliant lady, he explained that over time, they both established daughter and father relationship off movie scenes.

He also expressed desire to hear from her someday either debunking or corroborating the news about her mental health.