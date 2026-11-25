Actress Genevieve Nnaji has mourned veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, saying his death has brought her grief and heartbreak.
The legendary actor died on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at the age of 79 after a prolonged battle with prostrate cancer.
In an emotional tribute shared on her Instagram story, Nnaji described her Lion Heart costar as a chosen one and a true lion.
The actress said the assurance that he has returned to God however outweighs her grief and heartbreak.
“May the Heart of a true Lion forever rest in peace. We love you; but Jesus loves you even more. I will miss you greatly nnanyi,” she added.
It will be recalled that Edochie had described Nnaji as his favourite for the role of a daughter in movies.
Describing her as an exceptionally brilliant lady, he explained that over time, they both established daughter and father relationship off movie scenes.
He also expressed desire to hear from her someday either debunking or corroborating the news about her mental health.
“Of all the girls who had played my daughter in films, somehow it is Genevieve Nnaji that I love most," he said.
"I came to look upon her as a daughter and she also sees me as a father. She’s a very lady.. exceptionally brilliant lady.
"I have not heard a lot from her lately ever since I heard she is a little disturbed. I don’t know whether it is true or false. I hope that one day she calls me and says, ‘Look, I’m okay.’ I won’t try calling her again, I tried, you know."
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The great legendary edochie I salute you sir, continue to rest in the bosom of our Almighty Almighty God
I felt so sad and shocked when my colleague informed us that Edochie has passed away this morning. Every one screamed😱 I didn't even know he was ill, I just noticed he had put on alot of weight recently. Indeed he was a lion. He has a very good command of English and I like movies where him, olu Jacobs, Enebele Enebuwa, justice Esiro and one other guy, I have forgotten his name act as rich men and there is some sort of power tussel between them. Good nite my LEGEND!