Suspected Fulani herders attacked a 17-year-old boy, identified as Jessy Monday and chopped off his right hand while he was fetching firewood on the outskirts of Remwienku community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack reportedly triggered a reprisal by Irigwe youths against Fulani herders in Gerenvi, Tafi Gana area of the same local government, leaving a herder and seven cows dead.

Security sources told Zagazola Makama that the initial attack occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on November 23, 2026.

Troops of Sector 3, Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), responded to the incident and discovered that the teenager's right palm had been cut off. He also sustained injuries to his chin and legs.

The sources said the incident subsequently escalated into a reprisal attack by Irigwe youths against Fulani herders in Gerenvi, Tafi Gana area.

During the violence, a Fulani herder who doesn’t have anything to do with the attack was killed, seven cows were slaughtered while nine others sustained injuries.

Troops deployed to the area engaged the aggrieved youths, who reportedly fled in different directions.

In the course of the intervention, Inspector Mahmud Laven, deployed at the Tafi Gana location, was involved in an accident while attempting to disperse the youths and prevent them from moving away with the cattle.

The injured police officer was immediately evacuated to the Headquarters of OPEP Medical Centre, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Reinforcement troops from Sector 1, led by the Sector Commander, subsequently arrived at the scene and engaged Fulani youths and community leaders to prevent further reprisal attacks.

The body of the slain herder was evacuated by his relatives, while the injured teenager was taken to Bingham University Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

The sources said troops were currently maintaining a strong presence in the affected communities to prevent further violence and restore calm.

Security authorities are working to contain the tension and prevent the incident from escalating into wider communal clashes between the affected communities.