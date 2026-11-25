Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asked President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to entrust him with coordinating grassroots mobilization for the President’s re-election bid in Imo and Kwara states ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Speaking on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, during a Rainbow Coalition town hall meeting in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State—as conveyed in a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Wike declared that his initial mandate to lock down Rivers State and the FCT has been fully accomplished, leaving him ready to take on fresh electoral assignments.
"I was assigned to coordinate Rivers and the FCT. Frankly speaking, I am done with these states. All adequate political machinery has been set in motion to deliver Rivers State and the FCT for the president. So, I have no much work to do again," Wike stated.
Appealing directly to President Tinubu and the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, the former Rivers State governor requested authority to oversee campaign operations in Imo and Kwara, two states currently governed by Progressive Governors' Forum Chairman Hope Uzodimma and Nigeria Governors' Forum Chairman AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, both of whom have recently clashed with Wike over his cross-party Rainbow Coalition structure.
Explaining his push to take charge of the two states, Wike cited reports of internal friction in Imo alongside unverified social media accounts of political factionalism in Kwara, arguing that his intervention would consolidate support for Tinubu's second-term ambition.
"From what I am told, they are having some problems in Imo State. So, I would love to go there and deliver the State for Mr President. Secondly, I have not confirmed, but what I read on social media is that there are some divisions in Kwara. So I plead with the DG of the APC Presidential Council, Senator Yari, and Mr President to allow me to take over Imo and Kwara States, because I am done with Rivers and FCT," he added.
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CONTINUITY TINUBU, CONTINUITY TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE SAY CONTINUITY TINUBU, CONTINUITY TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE LOVE YOU TINUBU, WE LOVE YOU TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE THANK YOU TINUBU, WE THANK YOU TINUBU. (CHORUS). A WA DUPE TINUBU, A WA DUPE TINUBU. (CHORUS). A WA NIFE TINUBU, A WA NIFE TINUBU. (CHORUS). E TE SIWAJU TINUBU, E TE SIWAJU TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY IN THIS NIJERIA TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY MALAM BOLA AHMAD TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY AREWA NA AMDALA TINUBU. (CHORUS).
WITH THE STRUCTURES ON GROUND CONTINUING TO GROW, APC WILL DOMINATE INTO THE 2039 ELECTORAL PERIOD WITH SUBSEQUENT LEADERS (COALITION INCLUDED) BUILDING ON THE GOOD FOUNDATION FOR NIGERIA PROGRESS. NO LAZY, NON PERFORMING, "NO IDEA" EX-GOVERNORS ACCEPTED. NA WHO GO CRY GO CRY.
TINUBU WILL WIN BY LANDSLIDE THROUGH PEOPLE'S VOTES. YOU WILL COMPLAIN THROUGH LIES THAT THE VICTORY WAS STOLEN AS THAT NA LOSER OPTION. JAGABAN WILL CONTINUE WITH THE GOOD WORK INTO 2031.
PEOPLE WEY WANT MAKE NIGERIA BETTER PLENTY PASS BIAFRANS WEY DEY DE-MARKET THE COUNTRY ON A REGULAR BASIS AND THE TREASURY LOOTERS WEY WAN LOOT MORE WITH THE FORMER PRIVATIZATION LOOTER.
I DEY FEEL SORRY FOR DELUSIONAL PETER OBI SUPPORTERS. SOMEBODY SUPPOSE WAKE DEM UP FROM THEIR DREAM THAT IS JUST THAT, A DREAM. DEM NOR SOW SEEDS, DEM WAN HARVEST CROPS. DEM NOR CREATE STRUCTURE, DEM NOR DO PROPER CAMPAIGN. NA ENTITLEMENT CAMPAIGN DEM JUST DEY DO. THEY CURSE AND ABUSE OTHERS BECAUSE THEIR CANDIDATE HAVE ZERO BOASTFUL RECORD. NEVER MET A GROUP SO CLUELESS ABOUT WINNING IN POLITICS. THEY REALLY DO DESERVE TO LOSE.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO JAGABAN, ALL THE WAY TO 2031. NO STAGNATION AS DONE FOR 8 YEARS BY EX-GOVERNOR OF ANAMBRA STATE WHO HOARDED STATE ALLOCATION FOR HIS SELFISH INTEREST.