Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asked President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to entrust him with coordinating grassroots mobilization for the President’s re-election bid in Imo and Kwara states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, during a Rainbow Coalition town hall meeting in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State—as conveyed in a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Wike declared that his initial mandate to lock down Rivers State and the FCT has been fully accomplished, leaving him ready to take on fresh electoral assignments.

"I was assigned to coordinate Rivers and the FCT. Frankly speaking, I am done with these states. All adequate political machinery has been set in motion to deliver Rivers State and the FCT for the president. So, I have no much work to do again," Wike stated.

Appealing directly to President Tinubu and the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, the former Rivers State governor requested authority to oversee campaign operations in Imo and Kwara, two states currently governed by Progressive Governors' Forum Chairman Hope Uzodimma and Nigeria Governors' Forum Chairman AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, both of whom have recently clashed with Wike over his cross-party Rainbow Coalition structure.

Explaining his push to take charge of the two states, Wike cited reports of internal friction in Imo alongside unverified social media accounts of political factionalism in Kwara, arguing that his intervention would consolidate support for Tinubu's second-term ambition.