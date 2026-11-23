Democrats have secured their largest majority in the US House of Representatives in more than three decades after media projections declared Chuck Hubbard the winner against Republican incumbent Virginia Foxx in North Carolina.



CBS News and NBC News projected Hubbard’s victory on Sunday, November 22, giving Democrats 258 seats in the 435-member chamber. The result followed a recount requested by Foxx and brought the party’s House majority level with the 258 seats Democrats won in 1992, the year Bill Clinton was elected president.



Democrats also won control of the Senate in a sweeping midterm victory that dealt a significant political setback to President Donald Trump and his Republican Party. “House Democrats have just secured the largest majority any party in Congress has held this century. BOOM,” House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote on X.



Hubbard said he had spoken with Foxx, who “graciously conceded following the results of the recount process”. “Let me be the first to thank Congresswoman Foxx for her decades of service and countless sacrifices,” he added.



Control of both chambers gives Democrats greater power to obstruct Trump’s legislative agenda and pursue investigations into alleged corruption during the final two years of his presidency.



The midterm outcome reflected voter dissatisfaction over living costs, tariffs and the administration’s war against Iran. Rising fuel prices linked to the conflict added to the economic pressures facing households and the political difficulties confronting the president.