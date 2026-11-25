The young lady who was tagged "ungrateful" after failing to show visible excitement upon receiving a N4 million scholarship at a fashion academy graduation ceremony in Lagos has finally broken her silence.

LIB reported that fashion entrepreneur Veekee James Atere, who attended the ceremony, abruptly announced the withdrawal of the N4 million scholarship after the recipient, identified as Muinat, failed to display the level of enthusiasm and gratitude she expected. Veekee subsequently handed the grant over to another graduand who was weeping and expressing how deeply she desired the opportunity.

Reacting to the viral controversy in a video shared on her Instagram page, Muinat clarified that she was neither unappreciative nor ungrateful, explaining that she was simply dumbfounded and overwhelmed by shock when her name was announced as one of the winners of the scholarship.

“It's not like I don't appreciate this great opportunity that was given to me, I really appreciate it, But I was caught unaware. I didn't know my number was called until the person beside my seat tapped me, because we were discussing about it earlier. I didn't even know my name will be called. My legs were so numb when I heard my number when the lady tapped me, that this is your number, stand up! I was so overwhelmed and happy. I appreciate this great opportunity, because I didn't really know that, God is going to give me this great opportunity. I appreciate it.”

Meanwhile, another video circulating online captured Veekee James revealing that she, her husband, and some of her friends have agreed to pool funds together to support Muinat financially following the withdrawal of the initial scholarship.

Watch Muinat speaking below…