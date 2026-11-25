The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an undocumented immigrant just days after he was photographed collecting a $1 million lottery prize.

The Massachusetts State Lottery had shared a photo of Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales holding a giant check in his hands on Facebook last Saturday.

Velasquez-Morales was all smiles after winning the prize from the $2,000,000 50X Cashword game in East Boston. The lottery said it was his first time playing the $10 scratch-off and that he matched an impressive 11 words.

On Tuesday, Velasquez-Morales was arrested by ICE agents during operations in East Boston, the agency’s local field office said on X, alongside the same photo of the lotto winner holding his $1 million check.

“Looks like his luck ran out,” ICE Assistant Director of Public Affairs Micah Bock said in a press release about the arrest on Wednesday, November 25.

ICE Boston said that Velasquez-Morales was from El Salvador and that he illegally entered the U.S. in May 2013. Nearly a year later, an immigration judge ordered his deportation in April 2014, according to the field office.

Velasquez-Morales attempted to flee arrest on Tuesday, Fox News reported. Three sources from ICE told the outlet that he ran when agents tried to take him into custody, but that he was quickly arrested.

In a follow-up post Wednesday, ICE Boston celebrated Velasquez-Morales’ arrest, writing, “Welcome to the ERO [Enforcement and Removal Operations] Boston lottery! Where illegal aliens and sanctuary politicians are out of luck, and the law-abiding citizens of New England are always the winners!”

Velasquez-Morales had chosen the cash option for his lottery prize, receiving a one-time lump sum of $650,000 before taxes, ICE said in Wednesday’s press release.